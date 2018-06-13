Lenovo Unveils Its First 15-in. VR-Ready Mobile Workstation

Lenovo debuts the new ThinkPad P52 workstation, its first 15-in. VR-ready certified mobile workstation. It features the NVIDIA Quadro P3200 GPU (graphics processing unit) and a new Intel Xeon hexa-core CPU in its compact chassis.

With double the capacity of memory to 128GB and increased PCIe storage – the ThinkPad P52 can be useful for BIM on-the-go, animation and visual effects project storage, large models and datasets and real-time playback, the company reports.

The P52 also will feature a 4K Ultra high-definition panel that incorporates 100% of the Adobe color gamut. With a mix of ports, the addition of a second Thunderbolt port supports the display of 8K video and now allows users to take advantage of the ThinkPad Thunderbolt Workstation Dock.

One company gearing up to use the ThinkPad P52 to work is Virtalis, a VR and advanced visualization company that is using Lenovo’s latest mobile workstation to power its new CVR2 Solution – the latest portable setup that allows Virtalis to share its solutions on the go.

“Our virtual reality solutions help clients better understand data and interact with it. Being able to take these solutions mobile with the ThinkPad P52 gives us expanded flexibility to bring the technology to life for clients in their unique environments,” says Steve Carpenter, head of Solutions Development for Virtalis. “The ThinkPad P52 powering our Virtalis Visionary Render software is perfect for engineering and design professionals looking for a portable solution to take their first steps into the endless possibilities of VR.”

The ThinkPad P52 will be available in late June.

To learn more, visit Lenovo.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.