LINK3D Debuts Blockchain to Connect Digital Thread for AM

LINK3D, an additive manufacturing (AM) software company focused on software advancements for the 3D printing industry, announces an integration of blockchain technology.

Blockchain technology is now integrated in LINK3D’s flagship SaaS product, Digital Factory (launched in 2017). This enhancement to the product enables:

data governance,

data provenance,

data auditability, and

data validation.

LINK3D discovered with Digital Factory that a digital thread is necessary for the mass adoption of AM. A seamless ‘strand’ of information / data that aids in the 3D printing process, from start-to-finish (conceptualization, design, production) did not exist. The need for file integrity and traceability is needed for AM processes, LINK 3D reports.

LINK3D’s 3D printing blockchain is said to solve major problems in the 3D printing workflow including:

File integration, IP integrity, DRM: Blockchain technology can be used to track origination of each design file and its evolution. Facility matching / authentication: Service Bureau capability can be stored on Blockchain and orders can be pre-verified. Supply chain and logistics tracking: Once the part is shipped, the package can be tracked to ensure that it is opened by the correct parties. Real-time data from machines: Logs from machine can be stored in an immutable way for forensics during recalls and for traceability.

“Blockchain technology canbe utilized as the backbone technology in the digital manufacturing ecosystem,” explains LINK3D CTO and Co-founder Vishal Shah.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.