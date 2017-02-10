LiveLink for SOLIDWORKS from COMSOL Allows Users to Build Simulation Apps that Integrate with CAD

COMSOL, Inc., manufacturer of software solutions for multiphysics modeling, simulation, app design and deployment, has announced an update to its LiveLink for SOLIDWORKS product. As an add-on to the COMSOL Multiphysics software, LiveLink for SOLIDWORKS allows a CAD model to be synchronized between the two software packages.

The latest version of LiveLink for SOLIDWORKS allows easy access for launching and running simulation apps that can be used in synchronicity with SOLIDWORKS software. Simulation specialists and analysts can now build apps with the Application Builder to let users, such as design engineers, analyze and modify a geometry from SOLIDWORKS software right from the tailor-made interface of the app. Users can also browse and run apps from within the SOLIDWORKS interface, including those that use a geometry that is synchronized with SOLIDWORKS software.

