LPW Technology and Magnitude Innovations Team Up to Focus on Metal AM

LPW and Magnitude Innovations are combining their additive manufacturing experience to support the industrialisation of metal AM.

“Both organizations focus on AM, and understand the many issues facing manufacturing as it scales up to full AM production,” says Ben Ferrar, LPW’s chief operating officer. “In partnership, LPW and Magnitude will support their clients with metal powders, design, process and application support, helping manufacturers to overcome production challenges throughout the complete AM value chain. The projects undertaken together will offer a tailored, turnkey solution to the adoption of AM technologies, supporting industrial companies to utilize AM and broadening the knowledge-base of the AM sector.”

LPW views AM from the perspective of the powder. Magnitude approaches AM from the viewpoint of the process, looking at technology qualification, R&D and production setup.

“Magnitude’s knowledge of AM system and design qualification, production setup, complex application support and technical troubleshooting is complementary to LPW’s expertise in metal powders manufactured specifically for AM and powder handling systems developed to carefully control contamination and deliver full traceability to the AM process,” Matt Tusz, CEO and co-founder of Magnitude. “We are excited to be collaborating with LPW in supporting the AM industry with process and application-related challenges.”

To find out LPW, visit LPW and Magnitude Innovations.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.