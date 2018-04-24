LulzBot Mini 2 Desktop 3D Printer Revealed at RAPID+TCT 2018

Aleph Objects, makers of LulzBot 3D Printers, shares the upcoming release of the LulzBot Mini 2 Desktop 3D Printer, currently being shown at RAPID + TCT in Fort Worth, TX. The compact aLulzBot Mini 2 features numerous updates and upgrades for professionals and educators looking for a portable workhorse for the office, shop and classroom. The LulzBot Mini 2 is expected to start shipping to customers in June.

Major hardware improvements over the original LulzBot Mini include Einsy RAMBo electronics with Trinamic drivers for whisper-quiet operation and a build volume increase of approximately 20% over the previous model with no increase in footprint. The Mini 2 features a belt-driven Z-axis, which allows for rapid travel and accurate layer alignment, with no reduction in minimum resolution. Also included as standard equipment are three accessories previously offered as add-ons to the original LulzBot Mini: A next generation Aerostruder Tool Head designed around the E3D Titan Aero hot end and extruder, the LulzBot modular bed system with reversible heated glass/PEI surface and a Graphical LCD Controller for tetherless operation.

“With the Mini 2 we listened to our users’ feedback and added improvements like SD card printing and much quieter operation, but we kept what they love: the rugged, portable form factor; material versatility; and fantastic print quality,” says Aleph Objects’ Director of Marketing Ben Malouf.

Along with the new machine, Cura LulzBot Edition version 3.2 software is now in a public beta phase, and is anticipated for a final release in advance of the first shipments of Mini 2 units. The update to Cura LE features faster load times, an updated interface and new slicing options. The software remains free and open source and includes hundreds of print profiles for LulzBot 3D Printers and accessory tool heads for more than 30 different filaments.

The decision to announce the new printer at RAPID + TCT 2018 highlights a renewed focus on the company’s core markets in product and process engineering, manufacturing, and education, according to the company. “LulzBot 3D Printers aren’t cheap,” Malouf says. “They are engineered and built to withstand thousands of continuous hours of operation with very little maintenance. They are manufactured in the USA from quality domestic and imported components, and backed by a friendly and knowledgeable team of support professionals in Colorado.”

For more info, visit Aleph Objects or stop by Booth 404 at Rapid+TCT in Fort Worth.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.