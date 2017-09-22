Luxion Releases Content Pack for KeyShot 7

Luxion, in cooperation with Aversis, 3D visualization service, and Poliigon, photorealistic texture developer, has released new resources to bring more content to KeyShot users with the new release of KeyShot 7.

To enhance KeyShot 7, released August 2017, this release adds an optimized user interface and an updated resource library. The updates to the KeyShot resource library feature the latest KeyShot material, texture and environment capabilities. Included with the new resources is the addition of new HDRI (high dynamic range images) environments from Aversis and new photorealistic textures from Poliigon. For environments, Aversis has provided 10 3k HDRI environments with an additional 10 6k HDRI environments available with the KeyShot 7 Content Pack. In the same content pack, Poliigon has provided over 150 3k textures for bricks, concrete, fabric, wood flooring and more.

Inside KeyShot, the new Aversis HDRIs and Poliigon textures can be viewed in the KeyShot Library window. From the Environment tab, drag and drop an HDRI to apply it to the scene. From the Texture tab, drag and drop a texture onto a part or take it further using the KeyShot Material Graph. All changes are seen immediately in real time. Additionally, KeyShot 7 Pro users may use the new Studio capabilities to set up different environments, camera and model combinations within each scene to quickly explore different lighting conditions or use the new Multi-Material feature to quickly cycle through different material and texture combinations.

All Aversis HDRI environments are included with the full installation of KeyShot 7. The KeyShot 7 Resource Installer provides additional higher resolution HDRI environments along with all Poliigon textures. Installers for both Mac and Windows are now available for all KeyShot 7 users.

For more info, visit Luxion, Aversis and Poliigon.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.