 Luxion Releases KeyShot 7.2

Luxion has released KeyShot 7.2, with new features focused on user experience, output capability and improvements to KeyShot Network Rendering and scene setup, with workflow and user interface enhancements.

KeyShot 7 highlights include Workspaces, Custom Hotkeys, new Material Types, material enhancements, a refresh of Texture Mapping and new environment switching and editing capabilities. KeyShot Pro gained additional Multi-Material support, Video Maps, Real-time VR Rendering, Studios and the all-new KeyShot Configurator. KeyShot 7.2 brings high-DPI display support, the ability to Render Configurations, Label Passes, new Deadline integration, along with speed and scalability improvements to KeyShot Network Rendering.

The top features include:

KeyShot 7.2 brings users faster startup when loading complex scenes and increased Performance Mode Ray Bounces to improve appearance of transparent materials. Users will also experience higher quality Rounded Edges and improvements to Ground Shadows with Motion Blur. KeyShot Network Rendering Updates. KeyShot Network Rendering has been updated with many performance, speed, stability and scalability improvements throughout. Parallel job processing now allows KeyShot Network Rendering to use larger numbers of slaves more efficiently than before. Currently processing jobs can now be reordered in the Network Queue.

KeyShot 7.2 is available immediately for download and purchase. All KeyShot customers using KeyShot 7 or with active annual maintenance will receive a free update to KeyShot 7.2. Customers on previous versions of KeyShot may upgrade to KeyShot 7 for an incremental fee.

For more info, visit Luxion.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.