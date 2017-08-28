Luxion Releases KeyShot 7 3D Rendering Program

Luxion has released KeyShot 7, with features to make the 3D rendering process faster for 3D professionals throughout the product development process.

KeyShot 7 is focused on bringing more ways to create with the new KeyShot Configurator, Studios and real-time VR support. Users have more material possibilities with new material types and texture mapping, multi-materials and enhanced procedurals. With more lighting control KeyShot 7 now features Environment lists, HDR output and a new integrated HDRI Editor with interactive Sun & Sky. More real-time speed is provided in new workflow capabilities featuring a completely new sampling method, re-tessellation, adaptive performance mode, eight new render passes and more output capabilities to create renderings, animations and interactive visuals.

KeyShot offers wide support for the most popular 3D file formats and expanding software integration that designers, engineers, marketing specialists and 3D artists rely on to fit seamlessly into their workflow. Luxion’s focus on offering ‘more’ is grounded in the features implemented to speed and simplify the workflow, deliver the best material and lighting capabilities and reduce setup and render times to allow users to focus on creating visuals.

There are new features across every area of KeyShot – the KeyShot Configurator to build real-time product variations, the new Studios to create scene variations and real-time VR rendering and output round out the top new Pro features. Material capabilities bring in new material types and procedural textures while optimizing others. Multiple materials can be added to a single part and multiple HDRI environment can be added to the scene. Additionally, the user interface has been completely updated with new layout and hotkey customization capabilities.

In KeyShot 7, users can customize tab order, tab visibility, tab state, along with window, toolbar and ribbon position then save custom UI arrangements as Workspaces. Additionally, users now have complete control over hotkeys, the ability to change or add new hotkeys or specify camera control options that match supported 3D modeling software.

KeyShot 7 introduces several material types and updates. The new Cloudy Plastic material type contains light-scattering particles to replicate complex, scientifically accurate materials such as polycarbonate or ABS. The new measured material type allows users to load measured material files in .axf or .xml format. The metal material type now includes options for Color and 13 scientifically accurate metal presets while other material types have been updated with unit-aware settings and greater control over material settings. Along with the new material types, the KeyShot library presets for materials have been completely updated.

For more info, visit Luxion.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.