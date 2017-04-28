Home / New Products / MachineWorks to Release Polygonica v2.1

MachineWorks to Release Polygonica v2.1

Posted by: admin in New Products, Prototype/Manufacture April 28, 2017

MachineWorks Ltd. plans to unveil its new release, Polygonica v2.1, at RAPID+TCT 2017 in early May.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.

Tagged with:

About admin

© Copyright 2017, Peerless Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy