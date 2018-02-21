MachineWorks v8.0 Released

MachineWorks Ltd. has announced the v8.0 edition of its eponymously named MachineWorks CNC (computer numerical control) simulation and verification software development toolkit. MachineWorks v8.0, the company says, offers a variety of new tools for “overcoming geometrical challenges that will open new opportunities for the user.” The company adds that v8.0 has been engineered to deliver tools that are simpler to use and to achieve better performance.

Among the key new tools MachineWorks now provides are sheet metal bending and a new cloud simulation functionality. The new sheet metal bending functionality offers highly optimized collision checking and customized performance for this type of manufacturing, according to the company. The new cloud simulation functionality supports real-time simulation rendering even over slow network connections between client and server due to improved implementation, compression and communication tools, MachineWorks adds.

Ease of use features and functionalities unveiled in v8.0 include new Simulation Snapshots, new modeling functionality and a simpler integration experience. With MachineWorks v8.0’s new Simulation Snapshot feature, users can obtain “still photos” of a moment in time during a simulation. Users can return to that moment at will, which, in effect, makes the feature an Undo button to edit a toolpath instantly.

V8.0’s new modeling functionality and new integration experience will be of note to current users. The new modeling functionality provides surface and feature detection capabilities that are said to make switching between CAD and polygonal data less frustrating and time-consuming than previous versions of the software. V8.0, the company explains, offers an easier integration experience by simplifying the work required to embed MachineWorks and by reducing the number of libraries needed for given functions.

MachineWorks v8.0 introduces an API (application programming interface) for better support of 3D tools. MachineWorks v8.0, the company adds, optimizes the representation of milling tools and defines complete tool assemblies such as compound tools with all the individual solids involved.

Beginning with v8.0, users can obtain a 3D recording of a simulation from which they can create movie files within MachineWorks. The recording contains information to provide customization options on the production of a movie.

For improved performance, MachineWorks says its v8.0 release efficiently and automatically overcomes problematic simulation and collision detection of highly complex objects, significantly improving the optimizing crash avoidance function.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.