MagNet and Magnetic Levitation: A Deep Dive

Levitation is the principle used to intentionally control an object and move it from one location to another without touching other objects and without friction. In order to perform levitation, you must generate forces that are larger than the weight of an object, which can require use of poles to create a repel dynamic and a balance of forces to establish an equilibrium condition between those forces. The third factor in the mix is knowledge of the field distribution produced by the object and any other object of interest.

In this presentation, Adrian Perregaux covers these dynamics as part of an exploration into how MagNet can be leveraged for levitation. His tutorial focuses on seven scenarios: A quadra-pole assembly, motion components in MagNet, a magnet falling through a pipe, a magnet falling near a plate, a magnet array near a plate, a rotating array of magnets above a plate, and a vehicle above a rail. The presentation does a deep dive into all of the dynamics and considers the tradeoffs of variations on each approach.

Click here to see the full presentation on MagNet’s levitation capabilities.