MakerGear Unveils M3 Desktop 3D Printers

The MakerGear MakerGear M3 and M3 Independent Dual desktop 3D printers debuted at the RAPID + TCT 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing show in Pittsburgh, PA in early May.

This new generation of MakerGear 3D printers features Wi-Fi connectivity, wireless control and an integrated user interface. The M3 comes in two formats targeting advanced and new users: M3 Independent Dual (M3-ID) and M3 Single Extrusion (M3-SE).

The M3 Independent Dual offers a fast, efficient solution to the demand for multi-material and soluble-material 3D printing, the company reports. Additionally, the company adds that M3’s independent (rather than fixed) dual extrusion system enables users to double production speed for single-material prints using the M3-ID’s Mimeo Mode.

For professionals new to 3D printing or for those looking for a simple solution, the M3-SE features a rigid steel frame with a high-temperature V4 hot end that provides material versatility—and is backed by a 12-month warranty and free, in-house support.

The MakerGear M3 is available for pre-order from the company and from select U.S. distributors with global distribution available by mid-2017.

For more info, visit MakerGear.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.