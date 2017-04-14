MakeVR Brings 3D Modeling to Virtual Reality

Vive Studios and Sixense have jointly launched MakeVR. Developed by Sixense, MakeVR is a professional CAD engine that brings advanced 3D object modeling to VR. With an interface based on natural two-handed motions, the app uses Vive’s room-scale VR to give creators an immersive virtual space to explore and design objects. MakeVR also bridges the gap between virtual and real workshop with direct export of standard object files for 3D printing, according to the companies.
MakeVR introduces a free-form modeling tool in VR for designers and makers. Vive Studios and Sixense are planning to release MakeVR Pro later this year, adding precision tools as well as features based on user feedback. MakeVR is now available and premiering on Viveport for $19.99.
The company says MakeVR is designed for users of all ages and skill levels with a low learning curve and intuitive two-handed 3D multi-touch interface. The app allows users to interact with 3D geometry to quickly create whatever they can imagine. All object and viewpoint manipulations in MakeVR are natural and one-to-one; users control how and where they move through the virtual world with simple physical movements and gestures.
Experienced makers and modelers can harness the efficiency of MakeVR’s 3D multi-touch interface to explore and create objects in ways that extend beyond using traditional mouse and keyboard or touch on a flat screen. Users can export object files in standard formats compatible with other 3D modeling software or send them directly for 3D printing from within VR. MakeVR also has direct links from within the app to Shapeways, the online 3D printing service.
