MakeVR Brings 3D Modeling to Virtual Reality

The company says MakeVR is designed for users of all ages and skill levels with a low learning curve and intuitive two-handed 3D multi-touch interface. The app allows users to interact with 3D geometry to quickly create whatever they can imagine. All object and viewpoint manipulations in MakeVR are natural and one-to-one; users control how and where they move through the virtual world with simple physical movements and gestures.

Experienced makers and modelers can harness the efficiency of MakeVR’s 3D multi-touch interface to explore and create objects in ways that extend beyond using traditional mouse and keyboard or touch on a flat screen. Users can export object files in standard formats compatible with other 3D modeling software or send them directly for 3D printing from within VR. MakeVR also has direct links from within the app to Shapeways, the online 3D printing service.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.