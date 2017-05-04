Dear DE Reader:

You wouldn’t use a 2000-era PC at work today because it was made to handle the workloads of 2000 not 2017. So why are you using PLM (product lifecycle management) and PDM (product data management) technologies designed for workloads that pre-date today’s product complexity and all that IoT (Internet of Things) persnicketiness? Today’s Check it Out read hits that question hard then argues for a new approach for a new era.

The new approach won’t leave you with a closet of legacy PLM/PDM implementation manuals. Rather, “Making the Case for an Open PLM Platform,” produced by DE editors in partnership with Aras Corp., advances the idea that an Open PLM Platform can preserve PLM/PDM investments while integrating design with all the disciplines that are full stakeholders in today’s product development and product lifecycle.

Product complexity is the driver here. Products are increasingly a component in a sprawl of integrated, connected systems. Mechanical, electrical, electronic, software and systems engineers as well as manufacturing and suppliers must be in on product development from the get-go. Further, you have to meet the demands from regulatory agencies and the like, which brings in hordes of other disciplines and data management systems.

Consequently, product data is no longer just managing CAD files and documents, which last generation’s PLM/PDM handles so well. A multidisciplinary data and business integration landscape requires what the paper calls an Open PLM Platform to enable a managed, open product data flow throughout the extended enterprise from concept through deployment. It suggests that the Aras Innovator approach be considered as your solution.

In a Nutshell: Making the Case for an Open PLM Platform • Argues modern product complexity requires a multidisciplinary design and lifecycle infrastructure. • Explains how older product lifecycle infrastructures encumber today’s complex, multidisciplinary processes. • Discusses how an Open PLM Platform can modernize processes while preserving past investments. • Explains key attributes of an Open PLM Platform approach. • Provides case studies illustrating potential benefits of an Open PLM Platform n process. • Complimentary 10-page download. Learn more here.

The paper discusses fundamental attributes of Aras technology, such as openness, scalability, predictable ownership costs and the ability to maintain customizations after upgrades. Key is that it integrates with your enterprise applications and legacy PLM/PDM systems, maintaining past investments.

Helpfully, it compares and contrasts earlier generation PLM systems with the PLM platform approach. It also provides a few quick case studies that show what other engineering joints faced and solved using the Open PLM Platform approach.

“Making the Case for an Open PLM Platform” does an fine job framing the design infrastructure conundrum facing many outfits struggling to cope with a rapidly changing world. It makes a compelling case for a serious investigation of what the Aras Innovator approach can do for you. Hit today’s Check it Out link, download your complimentary copy and begin your investigation.

Thanks, Pal. – Lockwood

Anthony J. Lockwood

Editor at Large, DE