Maple 2017 Boosts Mathematical Power, Visualizations

Maplesoft has debuted a new release of its flagship product, Maple, a software package that is designed to make it easy to analyze, explore, visualize and solve math problems.

New abilities include finding exact solutions to more partial differential equations (PDEs) with boundary conditions, finding new limits, solving more integrals, performing new graph theory computations and analyzing data in new ways.

In addition, with Maple 2017, look for the following features:

Access to a collection of packages written by customers and shared in the MapleCloud.

A redesigned Plot Builder Assistant that can help create and customize a wide variety of plots.

Password protection of Maple documents while still allowing access to the procedures they contain.

New map visualization tools and a geographical database.

Other enhancements include new visualizations, additional tools to support algorithm and application development, tools to enhance engineering computations and more comprehensive handling of user-supplied assumptions about a mathematical problem.

Maple is available in several languages including French, Simplified Chinese and Brazilian Portuguese. A Japanese version of Maple 2017 will be available soon.

For more information, visit Maplesoft.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.