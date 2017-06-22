MapleMBSE Makes MBSE Accessible

Maplesoft has released MapleMBSE, a new product that enables companies to employ a model-based systems engineering (MBSE) approach to requirements management without requiring every engineer on the project to be an expert in complex MBSE tools. Using an Excel-based interface, MapleMBSE makes collaboration on requirements accessible to all stakeholders, not just the MBSE tool experts, and provides streamlined interfaces for each task in the MBSE project, the company says.

The new MapleMBSE benefits include the following:

Automatic population of information into the MBSE tool, translating the engineer’s inputs into system structures, behaviors, requirements and constraints

Integration with standard SysML-based MBSE platforms such as IBM Rational Rhapsody or No Magic MagicDraw

Rapid impact analysis of design changes to test for conflicting requirements, all from within the intuitive MapleMBSE environment

Optimized tool views for common MBSE tasks, such as requirements, failure mode and effects analysis, trade-off studies, and structure analysis

Simple interfaces designed to reduce many common errors that occur when using MBSE tools directly

Customized implementations provided by Maplesoft Engineering Solutions experts to ensure that MapleMBSE is tailored to the organization’s exact MBSE process

Sources: Press materials received from the company.