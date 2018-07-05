MapleSim 2018 Offers Tools for Digital Twin Creation

Maplesoft releases MapleSim, the advanced system-level modeling tool. From digital twins for virtual commissioning to system-level models for complex engineering design projects, MapleSim helps organizations reduce development risk, lower costs and enable innovation, the company reports. The latest release provides new tools for developing digital twins, in addition to greater connectivity with other modeling tools, and expanded modeling scope.

The new 1-D Motion Generation App allows engineers to create motion profiles that adhere to defined velocity and acceleration constraints. They can define the desired motion of the joints, and then run the simulation to discover the torques and forces required to create that motion. This information can then be used to correctly size the motors.

MapleSim is a natural environment for modeling multidomain systems that supports the rapid creation and testing of initial concepts. With MapleSim, engineers can try out more ideas in less time, identify and prevent unexpected interactions between different domains, and generate computationally efficient models, the company reports. New features in MapleSim 2018 further enable this work with more connectivity options and increased modeling scope.

With the expanded FMI support, engineers can import models defined using FMI 2.0 Fixed-Step Co-Simulation, as well as FMI Model Exchange. Other improvements include enhanced Modelica support for easy access to more 3rd party component libraries inside MapleSim. In addition, the MapleSim Heat Transfer Library from CYBERNET offers improved tools for studying heat transfer effects and preventing overheating, while the MapleSim Hydraulics Library from Modelon and MapleSim Pneumatics Library from Modelon add-ons can both now take into account temperature effects during simulations.

“System level modeling offers tremendous advantages such as reduced risk and costs, as well as the ability to improve designs, and Maplesoft is committed to helping companies realize these benefits,” says Dr. Laurent Bernardin, chief operating officer and chief scientist at Maplesoft. “Whether they are creating digital twins for virtual commissioning, or looking for greater insight into complex design projects, MapleSim and Maplesoft Engineering Solutions help companies employ system-level modeling effectively, avoiding common pitfalls and experiencing success in their modeling projects.”

MapleSim is available in English, Japanese and French. Maplesoft is a subsidiary of Cybernet Systems Group.

For more info, visit Maplesoft.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.