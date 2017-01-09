Maplesoft, University of Waterloo Enter Education Partnership

Maplesoft and the University of Waterloo have partnered to collaborate on educational STEM content. Through this partnership, Maplesoft’s Möbius will blend with Waterloo-developed coursework and content for an online learning hub for college-level students and professors.

According to an organizational press release, the combined offering by these two partners aims to transform online education and help students develop a deeper understanding of complex problems and concepts in STEM topics. Through this new partnership, students and educators around the world can get access to a variety of online undergraduate courses covering a wide array of subjects.

The initial launch for these courses will be in spring 2017.

“The blending of highly effective technology infrastructure with top quality content is critical to the advancement of online education,” said Jim Cooper, president and CEO of Maplesoft. “It provides a complete solution that enables institutions to move courses online and make full use of the opportunities that the application of technology to education can provide. The University of Waterloo has a strong reputation in the STEM education community and the top quality university level content developed using Möbius will offer opportunities for more effective education. We are excited about this initiative that will empower educators to succeed in a new teaching environment with a solution designed to meet the particular needs of STEM education.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.