Markforged Ships Metal X 3D Printing Systems

Markforged is now shipping Markforged Metal X 3D printing systems to customers and resellers. Markforged has also completed the first installation of the full Metal X system – Metal X 3D printer, Sinter-1, and Wash-1 – at STANLEY Infrastructure Innovation Center, a division of Stanley Black & Decker. The Metal X systems are built on innovations in carbon fiber printing pioneered by Markforged.

STANLEY Infrastructure is a handheld hydraulic tool manufacturer. STANLEY Innovation engineers came to Markforged seeking a quicker, more cost-effective way to manufacture complex, low volume parts. After rigorously testing the performance, durability and life cycle of two Metal X printed parts, STANLEY estimated cost savings of over 95% with parts that were as much as 50% lighter.

“For our team, the Markforged Metal X printing system requires minimal capital and time investment to make the parts we need,” says Harry Zhong, technical lead, STANLEY Infrastructure Innovation team. “With Markforged, we believe that we can save thousands of dollars per year per part while retaining the quality and reliability we expect from traditionally machined parts. These kinds of innovations from Markforged are going to fundamentally change the way we think about manufacturing.”

“Markforged systems, such as the Metal X, are changing the way businesses produce strong parts while dramatically impacting the delivery times, cost, and supply chain logistics.” said Greg Mark, founder and CEO of Markforged. “We’re thrilled that STANLEY Infrastructure recognizes the value in the acceleration and cost savings that 3D printing low volume metal can add to traditional manufacturing processes.”

For more info, visit Markforged.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.