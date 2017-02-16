Mastercam 2017 Design Released

Mastercam Design is intended to streamline and simplify modeling and editing geometry. It also supports advanced geometry creation, including solid modeling, hybrid machining, NURBS curves and surfaces, 2D and 3D associative dimensioning, surface extension, blending, trimming, splitting, variable filleting, solid modeling, and hybrid modeling, according to the company.

According to the release, new enhancements to Mastercam 2017 Design include:

Optimize, which r epairs imported solids (whole bodies or individual faces) by improving the accuracy of edges and dentifying and optimizing blends, allowing other Model Prep functions to work better. Toolpaths on the repaired solid maintain associativity to faces.

Solid Disassemble, a model prep function that takes a solid assembly and lays each body out in a single plane. It works on models with and without history, imported from other systems, or created from within Mastercam, ccording to the company. The user interface has been improved to better support your machining practices, allowing you to place each solid body on its own level at the toolpath origin, saving you time and extra steps.

The Surface From Solids function now includes a Preprocess Solid option that can help clean up errors in imported solids by assisting in the conversion of solid faces into surfaces. Mastercam makes a copy of the body, prepares it, and then creates surfaces from this body. After the conversion, Mastercam deletes the preprocessed body, leaving the original intact.

Further details about Mastercam 2017 Design improvements are available via the Mastercam website.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.