Mastercam 2018 Router Targets Efficiency and Speed

CNC Software has released Mastercam 2018 Router. Mastercam 2018 Router brings a suite of programming tools focused on delivering speed, automation and efficiency for all machining jobs, the company reports. From general purpose methods, such as optimized nesting and block drilling, to highly specialized toolpaths like 5-axis trimming, Mastercam Router delivers a comprehensive routing package, according to the company.

New to this release, Mastercam 2018 for SOLIDWORKS introduces support for Router, including Saw toolpaths, Block Drilling toolpaths, and drawing door and stair geometry. Automatic Toolpathing (ATP) is now available for Mastercam 2018 for SOLIDWORKS. ATP automates the process of assigning toolpaths to geometry for recurrent parts using a machining strategy. Use the different drills on the drill block to automatically drill several holes at the same time, or mount different size drills in the block and have Mastercam for SOLIDWORKS drop the proper drill for each hole.

Mastercam Router delivers the tools needed for precise control over all aspects of 2D machining including Contouring, Drilling and Pocketing, according to the company. Mastercam also delivers a way to automatically mill and drill solid models—Feature Based Machining. FBM evaluates a part’s features and automatically designs an effective machining strategy.

Mastercam Router gives you a variety of techniques to rough machine all your parts. You can rough cut multiple surfaces, solid models, STL files, or any combination of them. Mastercam also automates leftover material identification and removal.

In Mastercam Router, you have complete control over toolpath type, tool motion and tool axis. In addition to general-purpose multiaxis machining, Mastercam also has specialized Add-Ons for multi-bladed parts (Mastercam Blade Expert) and cylinder head ports (Mastercam Port Expert).

For more info, visit CNC Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.