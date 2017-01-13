Materialise Announces Collaboration with Siemens

Siemens and Materialise have partnered to advance industrial additive manufacturing (AM) adoption and industrial production. The companies have been working together for the past several months to integrate Siemens’ PLM (product lifecycle management) software and Materialise’s AM technology.

“This agreement will bring together a set of solutions from Siemens and Materialise that will optimize and simplify customer operations within the industrial landscape. We’ve been in the additive manufacturing business for more than 25 years and our open and neutral backbone of solutions has improved and helped to push the boundaries of the technology. Today we can say that Additive Manufacturing is a reality even in highly regulated markets such as aerospace and medical applications,” stated Stefaan Motte, vice president of Software at Materialise. “We are really glad to partner with players of stature such as Siemens, who truly understand large-scale industrial manufacturing environments.”

“Additive manufacturing is one of the critical components of the Digital Enterprise transformation taking place right now in the global manufacturing industry,” said Zvi Feuer, senior vice president, Manufacturing Engineering Software, Siemens PLM Software. “By partnering with AM leaders like Materialise, we are providing the digitalization tools that will help enable this transformation.”

