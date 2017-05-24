Materialise Launches Inspection Software as Part of 3D Print Suite

Materialise Inspector is a control tool that allows users to analyze data during all stages of the production process to meet predetermined quality standards. Inspector optimizes image processing for efficiency in post-build analysis and is capable of processing more than 4,000 images in minutes, according to the company.

Materialise also now offers Magics Print Metal software, a 3D printing solution to facilitate access to metal 3D printing. This software combines basic build preparation and job file generation. Metal machine manufacturers can tailor the layout and bundle it to their machines.

In addition, Materialise made the following announcements related to the Magics 3D Print Suite:

Materialise e-Stage 7.0 , the latest version of this software for automated support generation for all resin-based printers will be released soon. It improves efficiency, in build time and material consumption. An improved algorithm and new features were added to have a dedicated solution for all DLP printers.

, the latest version of this software for automated support generation for all resin-based printers will be released soon. It improves efficiency, in build time and material consumption. An improved algorithm and new features were added to have a dedicated solution for all DLP printers. Materialise’s Robot 5.1 software update offers a 3D nesting module, optimizing part positioning to save time, money and materials within automated 3D printing workflows.

software update offers a 3D nesting module, optimizing part positioning to save time, money and materials within automated 3D printing workflows. Materialise’s 3-matic 12 software update includes new ways to manipulate and optimize CAD designs for 3D printing, and accepts a wider variety of FEA file formats to create improved lightweight structures and save users time and money.

