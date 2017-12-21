Is McNeel Miami’s SudoHopper 3D Card Game on Your List This Year?

Want to learn the Grasshopper graphical algorithm editor? McNeel Miami, makers of the Rhinoceros modeling tools, has created SudoHopper3D, a card game designed to enhance understanding of parametric thinking.

With SudoHopper3D, players can journey through mathematics, algorithms and basic coding. Players can learn concepts such as vector geometry and trigonometry. Players also learn problem-solving, logic and sequential reasoning in a socially interrelated and entertaining environment.

The card game has 126 cards for Level 1. Players can download the free PDF file offered with all the cards needed for playing SudoHopper3D or order the physical cards online.

In addition to the cards, players can rent the Level 1 videos from the company’s Vimeo On Demand page that teach players different ways to write the definition that solves each assignment. Videos are available in English and Spanish.

To learn more, check out this video or visit McNeel Miami.