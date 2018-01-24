Mechatronic System Simulation Platform Updated

Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software has announced Simcenter Amesim 16, the latest release of software for its 1D mechatronic system simulation platform. Formerly LMS Imagine.Lab Amesim, this release, Siemens says, “ramps up system simulation productivity by offering a greatly improved user experience and better integration in overall design processes.” In particular, Simcenter Amesim 16 supports new applications that focus on current engineering challenges in industries such as automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense and industrial machinery and heavy equipment.

Version 16 also introduces two Simcenter products: Simcenter Webapp Server and Simcenter Embedded Software Designer. Additionally, Siemens announced new editions of Simcenter System Synthesis for streamlining simulation-driven systems engineering and Simcenter Sysdm for managing system data from Simcenter Amesim and other system simulation tools.

Simcenter Amesim, an integrated, scalable system simulation platform, allows users to virtually assess and optimize mechatronic system performance throughout the design cycle. It offers ready-to-use multiphysics libraries combined with application and industry-oriented solutions, enabling system simulation engineers to create models quickly as well as accurately perform analysis, according to the company.

Simcenter Amesim supports the functional mockup interface (FMI) and Modelica language for modeling complex physical systems. It can be coupled with major CAE, CAD and controls software packages, Microsoft Excel, other Simcenter solutions and Siemens’ Teamcenter suite of product lifecycle management (PLM) applications.

Simcenter Amesim 16’s support for automotive industry applications includes enhanced capabilities for real driving emissions estimation; valve train and lubrication system modeling; underhood heat exchanger pre-sizing; and battery and electric motor design when coupled with Simcenter STAR-CCM+ multidisciplinary software.

Siemens adds that this release of Simcenter Amesim also comes with new functionalities for aircraft electrification as well as for propulsive and fuel systems design, applicable in the aerospace industry. New capabilities allow users to study siphoning effects on fuel systems and new functionalities allow for modeling tanks while accounting for slosh dynamics.

For industrial machinery, the latest release introduces a tool that helps front-load control validation through connections to various kinds of real and virtual programmable logic controllers (PLCs) from Siemens or third parties. New recursive junctions in 2D and 3D allow users to model multibody systems with a reduced number of state equations. Also introduced are bearing models as well as induction motor models adapted for squirrel cage and wound-rotor induction machines.

This release of Simcenter Amesim strengthens integration throughout the Simcenter portfolio, says Siemens. As an example, it cites embedded Simcenter STAR-CCM+ technologies that enable users to create more accurate models at early design stages when working on underhood or cabin thermal management applications. Additionally, CAD import capabilities can now be used by automotive manufacturers for multibody systems and volumetric pumps design, torsional vibration and engine cooling applications. These capabilities can also be used within aerospace applications for environmental control, landing and fuel systems.

Siemens says that its new Simcenter Webapp Server software will be available later this year. This software is intended to extend the use of system simulation to the enterprise level through web-access and pre-defined system model parameterization in custom graphical user interfaces (GUIs). Simcenter Webapp Server can support project engineers with system integration activities, and it can offer technical sales staff direct access to evaluate the performance of mechatronic products, according to Siemens. The solution is fully compatible with Teamcenter Active Workspace, meaning that web apps can be stored in Teamcenter, which enables users to access and run them in the Teamcenter Active Workspace directly.

Siemens reports that its new Simcenter Embedded Software Designer has been developed to extend the concepts of digital twins to software engineering. It explains that by using this architecture-driven, model-based software development environment, software project engineers can create specifications for software code implementation, integration and verification. Benefits of Simcenter Embedded Software Designer noted by Siemens include improved software quality, increased productivity through enhanced traceability and greater reuse of software modules.

Simcenter System Synthesis is intended to help simulation architects and project engineers deal with increasing amounts of variants and configurations. This integration environment offers post-processing capabilities that help users create heterogeneous system simulation architectures from available models and evaluate system performance interactively. The new version of Simcenter System Synthesis will be available in June 2018, according to Siemens.

Simcenter Sysdm, a tool-agnostic environment for system simulation data and model management, enables collaboration, overall efficiency improvements and enhanced simulation quality. Key enhancements in Simcenter Sysdm 16 include a new simplified user interface for daily use and a filtered one for ongoing activities based on role-based access control.

“This latest release of our system simulation solutions not only brings enhancements aimed at helping our customers design products of the future, it also reinforces integration with other Simcenter solutions to provide a comprehensive simulation and test suite to drive innovation throughout every product development stage,” said Jan Leuridan, senior vice president of Simulation and Test Solutions for Siemens PLM Software, in a press statement.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.