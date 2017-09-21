MecSoft Launches VisualCAMc Beta

MecSoft Corporation has launched a free Beta program for VisualCAMc, its cloud-hosted, fully integrated CAM add-on app for Onshape. The beta is free and available for anyone who has an Onshape account and is approved by MecSoft.

VisualCAMc leverages the manufacturing capabilities of MecSoft’s desktop-based VisualCAM product running remotely across the internet on a server, MecSoft reports. A new browser-based user interface reportedly enables this product to be used from any device, anytime and from anywhere worldwide.

The following features are included in VisualCAMc: fully cloud based with no downloads required; runs as a tab inside the Onshape environment; a browser interface allowing use from any device, anytime, and from anywhere; uses the same geometry kernel as Onshape – allows error-free data transfer; uses MecSoft’s production-level CAM technology and includes 2 ½ axis and 3 axis milling.

To learn more, visit MecSoft and Onshape.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.