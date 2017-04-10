MecSoft Releases 3DPRINT 2017

MecSoft Corporation now offers Rhino3DPRINT 2017 and Visual3DPRINT 2017, the latest versions of MecSoft’s 3D Printing solution for the Rhinoceros NURBS modeler and MecSoft’s VisualCAD modeler.

The 2017 release is a maintenance release with significant memory usage improvements and performance enhancements.

Features of these 3D printing products allow users to do the following:

Create meshes from raw point clouds.

Stitch meshes to make them water-tight and amenable to 3D printing.

Perform Boolean set operations on mesh geometry.

Decimate and smooth meshes for better 3D printing.

Create support geometry for holding up overhangs when printing.

Optimize the orientation of mesh geometry in the print volume.

Create nozzle paths and corresponding G-code for FDM/SLA printers.

