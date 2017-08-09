MecSoft Releases AlibreCAM 2017

MecSoft Corporation makes available AlibreCAM 2017 MecSoft’s CAM plug-in that runs completely inside of Alibre Design 2017 software.

New plugin merges Alibre Design’s parametric modeling with the machining capabilities of MecSoft’s CAM Software, VisualCAD/CAM. It runs seamlessly within the Alibre Design user interface. Toolpaths are automatically updated with model changes. It is fully associative to any geometry changes within Alibre Design. The plugin includes 2-1/2, 3, 4 axis continuous and 3+2 milling, drilling and turning operations, and it comes with hundreds of free post-processors and additionally a post-processor generator to create user definable post-processors.

