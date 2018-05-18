MecSoft Releases AlibreCAM 2018

MecSoft Corporation makes available AlibreCAM 2018, the latest version of MecSoft’s fully integrated CAM solution for Alibre Design 2018.

AlibreCAM 2018 now includes the ability to perform continuous five-axis machining operations on Alibre Design models. A picture of a turbine blade being machined using a Swarf machining method is shown as follows:

Release highlights include:

2 ½ Axis—Fillet and Chamfer machining methods have been introduced;

3-axis—Horizontal Finishing follow containment, performance & stability improvements;

4-axis—Drive Surface machining

5-axis—Continuous 5 axis machining methods such as Surface Normal, Curve Projection and Swarf Machining have been newly introduced; and

other Productivity and User Interface enhancements.

“The newly released ability to perform 5 Axis continuous machining inside AlibreCAM along with the other numerous enhancements and additions opens up significant productivity improvements for our users. The powerful combination of Alibre Design and AlibreCAM, delivers functionality found only in products costing thousands of dollars more,” states Joe Anand, president and CEO of MecSoft Corporation.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.