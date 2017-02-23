Men Mikro Elektronik Launches CompactPCI Multi-Display Controller

Men Mikro Elektronik has launched the CompactPCI serial multi-display controller G232 with an AMD Radeon GPU (graphics processing unit).

The G232 is a CompactPCI Serial peripheral board based on the AMD Radeon E6465 GPU. The board is an easy way to provide a CompactPCI Serial system with exceptional entry-level desktop graphics features that are not offered by regular CPU chipsets, the company said. The supported high resolutions and multi-display output make the board suited to the visual requirements of central control rooms, video surveillance systems or digital signage applications.

According to the release, AMD Eyefinity multi-display technology supports up to four display outputs: Three DisplayPort 1.2 interfaces with a maximum resolution of 2560×2048 at 60Hz and 30bpp and one DisplayPort 1.1a interface with a maximum resolution of 2560×1600 at 60Hz and 2 bpp are available at the board’s front panel. The displays can be combined into one large display via daisy chaining. If the connected panels support the same resolutions, they can be addressed as a “single large surface,” effectively functioning as one monitor with high resolution.

The programmable 3D graphics engine of the AMD Radeon E6465 supports Microsoft DirectX 11 and comes with a third generation unified video decoder, enabling dual HD decode of H.264, VC-1, MPEG4 and MPEG2 compressed video streams. The GPU is also suitable for embedded applications requiring compute general purpose graphics processing unit (GPGPU) capabilities, per a news release. With 160 processing elements, it delivers up to 192 GFLOPS peak single precision floating point performance for entry level applications. The GPGPU capabilities are enabled by AMD Accelerated Processing (APP) technology, the OpenCL programming language and the AMD APP Software Development Kit.

Using passive DisplayPort adapters, up to two HDMI or DVI-D monitors can be connected. Single-link DVI-D and HDMI 1.4a are supported. With active adapters, all four DisplayPort interfaces can be used. Active adapters are also available for dual-link DVI-D and VGA, the company stated.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.