Mentor announces 2017 FloEFD Frontloading CFD Award Winners

Mentor, a Siemens business, announced the winners of its second annual FloEFD Frontloading Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Award. This award recognizes individuals who have successfully implemented the practice of moving CFD simulation early into their design process using the Mentor award-winning FloEFD technology. This methodology reduces the overall simulation time by as much as 65%-75% and offers x2 to x40 user productivity enhancement relative to traditional CFD approaches.

A panel of judges selected the finalists based on submission criteria. Entrants were required to demonstrate the application of frontloading CFD with quantifiable results through published or publicly presented documentation. This included published technical and conference papers, PowerPoint presentations, articles, videos and/or website content that is accessible to the public. All winners were presented with their awards at the 2017 FloEFD Simulation Conference held in Berlin, Germany.

The first place award winner is Paul-Henri Matha from Renault in France for his presentation, “Why Is Thermal Management Important for Automotive Lighting Systems,” which was delivered at the 2016 FloEFD Simulation Conference in Frankfurt, Germany. He Matha received a trophy and a $1,000 (USA) Amazon gift card.

Two runners-up were also selected. Koen Beyers, Voxdale, received his award for an article published in Engineering Edge titled, “Bike Valley Builds a Wind Tunnel Using FloEFD.” The article was based on his presentation at the 2016 FloEFD Simulation Conference as well. The other runner-up was Enrico Lorenz from Dr. Schneider Unternehmensgruppe GmbH for his article, “FloEFD Helps Dr. Schneider’s Mission: To Make the Car the Best Place in the World,” published in Engineering Edge.

“We congratulate our 2017 award recipients who have demonstrated the value of FloEFD by optimizing the performance of their products while saving critical design time,” says Roland Feldhinkel, general manager of the Mentor Mechanical Analysis Division.

