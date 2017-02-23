Mentor Graphics Announces Veloce Strato Platform

Mentor Graphics Corporation has announced the release of the Veloce Strato emulation platform. The Veloce Strato platform is Mentor’s third-generation data-center friendly emulation platform. The company says it is the only emulation platform on the market with full scalability across both software and hardware. As part of the announcement, Mentor is launching the Veloce StratoM high-capacity emulator and Veloce Strato OS enterprise-level operating system.

According to a company press release, the new Veloce Strato emulation platform marks a milestone in Mentor’s five-year and beyond emulation roadmap. The Veloce StratoM, which is currently on site at major customers, reaches 2.5BG capacity when fully loaded, and with Veloce Strato link, total capacity is increased based on number of connected emulators, the company said. The Veloce StratoM has available slots for 64 Advanced Verification Boards (AVBs) and fully loaded consumes up to 50KW (22.7 W/Mgate) of power. Other performance improvements, according to the company, include: total throughput up to 5X (fastest compile-runtime-debug sequence), time to visibility up to 10X (fastest time to debug), compilation time up to 3X (with 100% success rate) and co-model bandwidth up to 3X (fastest virtual co-model solution available).

The Veloce Strato OS enterprise-level operating system forms the foundation for a common infrastructure for all Veloce Strato hardware and software applications. The Veloce Strato OS is hardware-platform independent so that Veloce Apps and Protocol Solutions are interchangeable between hardware platforms, per the news release.

“We are excited to announce the new Veloce Strato Platform, and equally delighted that Veloce StratoM is already in the hands of our largest customers,” said Eric Selosse, vice president and general manager of the Mentor Emulation Division. “Early feedback is very positive, and there is clear indication that the Veloce Strato platform defines a roadmap to 15BG that is needed for the emulation market for the next five years and beyond.”

