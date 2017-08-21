Mentor Issues Call for Entries for Thermal Design Award

Mentor Graphics Corp., a Siemens business, announces its call for entries for its first FloTHERM Delta TJ Award for Excellence in Electronics Thermal Design. FloTHERM is a computational fluid dynamics (CFD) tool for electronics cooling, used to predict airflow, temperature and heat transfer in components, boards and complete systems, including racks and data centers. FloTHERM, according to the company, is designed to offer connectivity with electronic design automation (EDA) and mechanical design automation (MDA) development process flows.

Award entrants must demonstrate an application using the FloTHERM technology (which may include FloTHERM XT, FloTHERM PCB and FloTHERM IC) to address a design problem. Deadline for submission is August 25, 2017.

A panel of judges will evaluate all entries based on the following criteria:

Work demonstrates clear application of FloTHERM products to a design problem.

Work is in the public domain and disseminated to the public within 12 months of the nomination deadline.

of the nomination deadline. Pragmatic approach taken in the application.

Work and return on investment (ROI) improvement due to quantifiable use of CFD technology.

Entrant must have authority and or permission from their organization to apply.

Entries must be submitted in full and include all supporting materials: published papers, conference papers, PowerPoint presentations, website content, animations, videos etc. may be submitted as the entry.

The winners (first place and two runners up) of the FloTHERM Award will be announced in September and will receive an engraved trophy. The first place winner will also receive a $1,000 (USD) Amazon gift voucher, and the two runners-up will each receive $500 Amazon gift vouchers. If the winners are unable to accept the Amazon gift vouchers, a donation of equal value to a charity of their choice will be made in their name.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.