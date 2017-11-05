Mentor Launches FloEFD Product for CFD Simulation

Mentor, a Siemens business, has released its frontloading FloEFD computational fluid dynamics (CFD) product with new functionality for geometry handling, physics and results visualization. Featuring intelligent technology enabling fast and accurate simulation, the FloEFD solution helps users frontload CFD simulation early into the design process to understand the behavior of their concepts and eliminate the less attractive options, according to the company.

The FloEFD product includes a large selection of features and functionalities for easy-to-use, fast and accurate simulation. Its new free surface simulation functionality enables users to simulate surface flows to observe fluid movement, such as flow of liquids into a storage tank. The FloEFD product also includes sector periodicity, a geometry handling feature, which allows users to model only a fraction or section of large cylindrical shapes. This functionality helps reduce the model and mesh size, enables faster analysis and is especially useful for industrial design applications such as turbo-machinery, pumps, fans and compressors.

New enhancements to the LED module have also been made. Radiation spectrum and setting intensity of radiation dependent on the angle can be defined. As a result, the FloEFD product can automatically apply the calculated radiant flux on top of the LED. Also, its FloEDA Bridge allows users to import EDA geometry into CAD with different levels of geometry resolution from compact to fully explicit including all the layers and vias. With the latest release, in addition to the geometry, material properties and heat power can be added to the FloEFD simulation. Lastly, a stand-alone viewer is now offered by FloEFD to help engineers share analysis results with those who do not have a copy of the FloEFD product. For example, an engineer can use the viewer to share the analysis results with clients or group managers for final approval.

The CAD-embedded FloEFD product is available for PTC Creo, Dassault Systemes CATIA V5, Siemens NX and Solid Edge. A stand-alone version of the FloEFD product is also available. The FloEFD product is a CFD software with user interfaces in Japanese, Chinese, French, German, Russian, English and Korean; thus, allowing engineers to experience FloEFD CFD in their preferred language.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.