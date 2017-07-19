Mentor Unveils FloTHERM with New Command Center

Mentor, a Siemens business, has released its FloTHERM product, a computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software for electronics cooling simulation. The FloTHERM product includes Command Center, which allows users to understand the product design space by defining variations of the base models. The Command Center design window streamlines the interface. The FloTHERM product is designed to quickly identify potential thermal problems early in the design stage.

The Command Center is used to create and solve variants of a FloTHERM model. Automatic design optimization tools can be deployed in Command Center to systematically design aspects of the product. The Command Center also supports calibration tasks using T3Ster thermal characterization-based models.

The new functionality introduces several features: easy-to-find objects, attributes and settings; “find” tool with multiple applications for variant creation; easy interaction with spreadsheet tools; and efficient simulation of hundreds of models.

The new FloTHERM release includes an improved parallel solver.

For more info, visit Mentor Graphics.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.