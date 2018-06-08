Home / Engineering Computing / Meshroom VR Studio Software Bundled with @Xi Workstations

Posted by: DE Editors in Engineering Computing, New Products June 8, 2018

@Xi Computer and MESHROOM VR have partnered to provide cost-effective complete Professional VR solutions including the Standard, Pro and Collaborative package versions.

Image courtesy of Xi Computer.

These single and multiple Professional VR solutions are available at a bundled price with the VR-Ready Xi Desktop and Laptop workstations.

MESHROOM VR STUDIO, a Professional VR package that is available for an aggressive license price per seat, allows 3D files to be imported and visualized in a very realistic environment and validated at a 1:1 scale before prototyping or final production.

MESHROOM VR supports the majority of 3D wireframe file formats, extending virtual reality to CAD packages like SOLIDWORKS, CREO, Autodesk 3DS MAX, MAYA, INVENTOR, REVIT, Rhinoceros, Blender and FUSION 360 among more.

Each VR bundle comes with the HTC VIVE Headset and supports one NVIDIA GeForce GTX or Quadro VR-Ready Video cards. A high-resolution VIVE Pro is also supported.

A free, fully functional, 15 days demo license can be downloaded with a buy option, at a special price for Xi customers.

VR Software and Accessories options

  • MESHROOM VR STUDIO Software: 1-year license for one PC
  • HTC VIVE VR Headset system
  • HTC Audio Strap
  • VR Mount Stands

For more info, visit @Xi Computer.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.

