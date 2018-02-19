Meta Announces AR Integration with SOLIDWORKS

The exported file retains key information from SOLIDWORKS, such as:

Display states

Materials/colors

Animations (such as exploded view animations, motion study, etc.)

3D model hierarchy

This AR intergration between SOLIDWORKS and Meta enables a simple and natural design visualization for SOLIDWORKS customers on the Meta 2. Through this collaboration between Meta and SOLIDWORKS, consumers of 3D CAD are no longer limited to viewing models on a 2D screen, and product design can become three-dimensional.

Key benefits of the Meta-SOLIDWORKS integration include:

Speed. The plug & play nature of the file export/import process means there is no need for a SOLIDWORKS user or developer to build models uniquely for the Meta AR headset.

Accessibility. Benefits of 3D CAD visualization is not limited to designers and engineers; any sales or training professional wanting to view 3D models in immersive AR can do so immediately.

Efficiency. Viewing 3D CAD models in AR can have impact on time to market, cost optimization and revenue by shortening the design review cycle, increasing sales conversion and enhancing training comprehension.

Initial access to the private beta program will be by invitation only. Those interested in participating can express their interest here.