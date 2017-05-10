Methods 3D, Markforged Ink Partnership

Methods 3D, Inc ., a provider of production-grade 3D printing solutions, has established a partnership with Markforged , a composites 3D printing company. Methods 3D will provide sales, service and support for the Markforged line of 3D printers, including the Onyx series, Mark Two and Mark X. The partnership will expand access to both companies’ additive manufacturing solutions to manufacturers across North America.

“Markforged printers are an ideal complement to our extensive suite of additive manufacturing solutions,” says Jamie Hanson, COO, Methods 3D. “With Markforged, we will significantly enhance our customers’ production efficiencies by enabling them to quickly create tools, jigs and fixtures for myriad industrial applications.”

The Markforged partnership will also enable Methods Machine Tools’ Automation Group to design, integrate and provide unlimited solutions for its CNC machining automation systems with the ability to print end-of-arm tooling components for robots, jigs, fixtures and more.

For more info, visit Markforged and Methods 3D.

