Metrology Solution for Compressor Blade Measurement Launched

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence launched GLOBAL Advantage HTA (high throughput and accuracy), an enhanced metrology solution for the aerospace industry.

The measurement system is designed to enhance measurement throughput, while delivering measurement data for enhanced aerofoil geometry analysis.

The GLOBAL Advantage HTA Platform is based on Hexagon’s HP-O Multi optical scanning probe technology for non-contact measurement of aero- and land-based compressor blades in shop-floor environments. Using frequency-modulated laser interferometry technology, GLOBAL Advantage HTA provides non-contact scanning at single-micron uncertainty to verify blade characteristics including aerofoil, platform, root, shroud and other features. Polished blade surfaces are easily measured, without the need for the secondary coating and cleaning operations . Using BladeSmart inspection software from Hexagon, the GLOBAL Advantage HTA solution includes an execution command library containing aerofoil, platform and root geometry methods, allowing users to create and deploy measurement programs faster.

The GLOBAL Advantage HTA is available to order worldwide now.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.