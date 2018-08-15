Editor’s Pick: Mills Expand and Flex for User Needs

Dear DE Reader:

Tormach’s CNC (computer numerical control) machines have cut good creds with small- and mid-sized shops, garage tinkerers, educators and new product developers for lots of reasons. A few that come to mind are cost-friendliness, ease of use, manageable footprint and the fact that they are well engineered. These people have maker in their DNA. So, it should interest many of you that Tormach has announced its next generation of machines.

Tormach says that its new 770M and 1100M series mills combine a few years’ worth of upgrades, optimizations and user feedback. A key characteristic is that these modular units are built to provide you with a flexible workstation that can handle all sorts of jobs and materials. They’re designed to get you up and cutting quickly while offering expandability to take on different challenges as your needs evolve. Optional accessories include things like an automatic tool changer, a fourth axis and a chucker lathe.

So, what’s happening here? First, this pair of systems can handle short-run production runs as well as one-offs. They can cut hard stuff like titanium and stainless steel or make short work of softer materials like wood and plastic. They don’t take up a lot of room nor do they require special electric connections. The 770M and 1100M’s controller software lets you create programs at the machine regardless of your CAM or G-code acumen.

At a Glance: Tormach 1100M and 770 • Two new machines represent company’s next-generation flagship milling series. • Incorporate years of optimizations, upgrades and user feedback. • Support multiple work setups; modular structure enables future expansion. • Can cut hard metals like titanium as well as aluminum, wood and plastics. • Enhanced M series mills previewed; a new cost-friendly shipping policy announced. Learn more here.

Specs: The 770M has a 1.5 HP spindle drive with a 10,000 RPM spindle speed. Its XxYxZ travel specifications are 14×7.5×13.25 in. The 1100M has a 2 HP drive and 7,500 RPM maximum spindle speed. It has a roomy 18x11x16.25 in. of travel. The 1100M’s spindle speed coupled with its larger Y-travel can improve cutting performance of light materials like aluminum or when using adaptive high-speed machining style toolpaths, according to Tormach.

Bucks: Fully tricked out, you won’t bust the budget. The 1100M will run you about $25k. The 770M is a bit less. Point is that costs go down from a fully loaded rig and your purchase could be eligible for free shipping under a new shipping policy Tormach instituted.

Today’s main write-up has some more details on these babies, the new shipping policy and a sneak preview of enhanced versions of the 770M and the 1100M series mills. Make sure to hit the links to watch some overview videos of these machines in action.

