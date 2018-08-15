Mills Expand and Flex for User Needs

Tormach recently introduced what it calls the next generation of its flagship CNC (computer numerical control) machines. The new 770M and 1100M series mills incorporate years’ worth of upgrades and optimizations as well as lots of customer feedback, the company reports. In a simultaneous announcement, the company previewed the upcoming release of enhanced M series mills and introduced a shipping policy.

The 770M and 1100M series mills are designed to be flexible, according to Tormach. For example, they can support multiple work setups combined with an automatic tool changer (ATC), a characteristic said to allow the units to be used as short-run production machines. To address evolving as well as differing user needs, the modular Tormach 770M and the 1100M are expandable with what the company calls “plug-and-play” accessories. Among these accessories are the ATC mentioned already, a fourth axis and a chucker lathe.

Key features debuting with the M series machines cited by the company include redesigned enclosures and stands said to help with chip evacuation. As well, they have more powerful spindle drives than previous generations. The 770M sports a 1.5 HP spindle drive while the 1100M operates with a 2 HP drive. The Tormach 770M offers XxYxZ travel specifications of 14×7.5×13.25 in. while the 1100M provides 18x11x16.25 in. of travel. Maximum spindle speeds are 10,000 RPM and 7,500 RPM, respectively.

The 1100M’s increased Y-travel and fast spindle are said to improve cutting performance in light materials like aluminum or when using adaptive high-speed machining (HSM) style toolpaths. Both the 770M and the 1100M can cut a variety of challenging materials such as titanium and stainless steel as well as less demanding materials like aluminum, wood and plastics.

The 1100M power requirements are 230Vac single-phase 20A breaker. The 770M requires 115Vac, single phase 15A breaker. The 770M has a 56×48.5 in. (WxD) footprint and the 1100M’s footprint is 69×56.5 in.

With the new 770M and 1100M series mills, Tormach estimates that it is possible to start cutting parts on the 770M for around $15,500, and $17,500 on the 1100M. This estimate covers setups that include a power drawbar, stand, enclosure, basic tooling and coolant. Completely tricked out, the company says that the 770M will cost about $23,500 and the 1100M will cost approximately $25,000.

In addition to the M series unveiling, the company says that it will release the 770MX and 1100MX this winter. The MX series of machines will add an encoder to the spindle for rigid tapping, a BT-30 spindle and servos for the X, Y and Z axes. The company adds that M series machines will be upgradable to MX. For current users of Series 3 machines, Tormach notes that it was not able to provide a direct upgrade path from Series 3 to the M and MX capabilities; however, a servo upgrade for Series 3 machines will be offered.

With the launch of the 770M and 1100M series mills, Tormach outlined what it describes as a simplified shipping program in which any order exceeding $50 will have free shipping in the contiguous 48 U.S. states. The program includes freight. Interested parties should contact the company for specific details on the shipping fees.

The Tormach 770M and 1100M series mills are available now. Watch a video introduction to the Tormach 1100M and 770M here.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.