Mimaki Introduces UV Curable Inkjet System Full-Color 3D Printer

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. will release the 3DUJ-553 in November 2017, a 3D full-coloring printer with UV LED curable inkjet system, reportedly enabling the full-color modeling of a plethora of colors.

Applying UV curable ink curing by UV light irradiation, 3DUJ-553 enables 22μm of minimum layer pitch for the high reproducibility of model detailing. By the adaptation of water-soluble support material ink, damages of a sensitive design object will not occur when removing the support material.

For more info, visit Mimaki.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.