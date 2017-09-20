Missler Software Unveils Latest Version of TopSolid’Cam

Missler Software is releasing the latest version of its TopSolid’Cam.

Here is a quick preview of the main new features.

Whether reproducing a procedure from one part on another similar part, or duplicating all your proven settings, one new tool makes for reliable production by easily reproducing something that works, the company reports.

With the possibility of including machine components in a machining file, the management of multiple tool holders or other accessories becomes easy and intuitive. The databases are smaller and the numbers of combinations are multiplied.

Two major enhancements reinforce the level of simulation. Turning parts are now simulated, offering improved collision management and verifications that include machine simulation. Fine-tuning is minimized or unnecessary.

The 3D features have been enhanced. Roughs now feature new options. The residual radius rework has been rewritten.

Rough and 3D trajectories can now be cut according to criteria such as time, distance and number. Numerous criteria are available to manage all the parameters required for cutting.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.