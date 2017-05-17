Mobile Workstations Deliver Secured Desktop Power

HP Inc. says that its new fourth-generation HP ZBook Mobile Workstations are “its most secure and manageable to date.” The new lineup consists of four models: HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook 17, HP ZBook 15 and HP ZBook 14u. All, the company says, provide 3D graphics and server-grade processing power in a compact, mobile design.

HP reports that the ZBook Mobile Workstations offer several unique security features. Among them are HP Sure Start Gen3 technology for workstations equipped with Intel 7th Generation processors. HP Sure Start Gen3, says HP, is the industry’s first self-healing PC BIOS. It features comprehensive encryption, strong authentication, malware protection, data protection, identity assurance and threat detection and response capabilities.

“Our fourth-generation ZBook Mobile Workstations are the most secure and manageable mobile workstations in the industry,” said Josh Peterson, vice president of product management for Z Workstations, in a press statement. “By protecting the intellectual property of digital creators everywhere, HP enables the creative industry to focus on bringing their best work to life without the worry of IP [intellectual property] theft or breaches.”

HP says that its HP ZBook Studio is its premium mobile workstation for engineers, architects and filmmakers. The HP ZBook Studio can be equipped with an HP DreamColor 4K UHD (ultra high-definition) display that supports Adobe RGB color space, server-grade Intel Xeon or 7th Generation Core processors and NVIDIA Quadro professional graphics. It supports up to 32GB of memory, up to 2TB of storage, dual HP Z Turbo Drives4 and dual Thunderbolt 3 ports supporting full 40 Gb/s (gigabit per second) bandwidth. This mobile workstation measures 0.7 in. (18 mm) thick, and its weight prior to configuration is 4.6 lbs (2.8 kg). Depending on such factors as the number of applications running, the HP ZBook Studio provides up to 16.5 hours of battery life.

The HP ZBook 17 is offered with a choice of the latest Intel Xeon or 7th Generation Intel Core processors, NVIDIA Quadro or AMD RadeonPro graphics, up to 64GB of RAM, up to 4TB of storage and dual Thunderbolt 3 ports. The HP ZBook 17 can be configured with two graphics cards to deliver VR (virtual reality) content with a 90 FPS (frames per second) performance. The 17.3-in. displays offer a variety of resolutions as well as FHD/UHD IPS (in-plane switching) anti-glare and touchscreen capabilities.

The HP ZBook 15 mobile workstations endure 120,000 hours of testing, according to the company, and are made for workloads needing Intel Xeon or 7th Generation Core processor power. They support up to 64GB of memory, 3TB storage and NVIDIA Quadro or AMD RadeonPro graphics. HP adds that it conducts advanced testing and performance benchmarks to deliver the optimal experience with applications from leading software partners like Adobe and Autodesk. The ZBook 15 is available with 15.6 FHD (full high definition) and UHD anti-glare displays as well as with a touchscreen option.

Measuring 0.86 in. (22 mm) thick and, depending on configuration options, weighing as little as 3.61 lbs. (1.62 kg), the HP ZBook 14u is HP’s smallest and lightest mobile workstation, according to the company. This Ultrabook workstation features a 14-in. diagonal FHD display with optional touch capabilities, AMD FirePro 3D graphics with 2GB of video memory and 7th generation Intel Core processors. It supports up to 32GB memory and up to 2TB of storage. HP notes that the HP ZBook 14u is certified for major software applications.

HP ZBook Mobile Workstations come with HP Remote Graphics Software for remote collaboration already loaded, HP Performance Advisor for optimal performance and HP Velocity for enhanced network performance. ZBook Mobile Workstations are also ISV (independent software vendor) certified and are Military Standards-tested (MIL_STD_810G), although that testing is not intended to demonstrate fitness for U.S. Department of Defense contract requirements or military use.

HP ZBook Mobile Workstations run under Windows 10 Pro 64, Windows 10 Home 64 or FreeDOS 2.0 operating systems. Starting pricing for the HP ZBook Studio is $1,399, while the HP ZBook 17 begins at $1,519. The HP ZBook 15 starts at $1,419. All are available now. Pricing and availability for HP ZBook 14u will be announced this summer, according to the company.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.