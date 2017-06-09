Modelon Launches Jet Propulsion Library

Modelon has released its newest library, the Jet Propulsion Library. Developed to assist engineers working for jet engine developers and manufacturers, Modelon’s Jet Propulsion Library offers a comprehensive set of components that empower cycle performance analysis and optimization of all types of aerospace gas turbines.

Modelon’s Jet Propulsion Library also offers model-based design of integrated aircraft systems, leveraging model assets across the design cycle from on/off design computations via transient simulation. This open and modular approach enables integration with all relevant sub-systems and physical domains, such as thermal management and fuel systems. These aspects can be covered with Modelon’s off-the-shelf libraries or in-house model assets. Modelon’s open-standard structure enables this model-based design approach.

Enhancements to the Fuel Systems Library and Environmental Control Library include an added ability to import complex, real-world tank geometries from CAD; increased detailed models and physics behavior with focus on thermal management essential for addressing performance and capability constraints on the whole aircraft level; improved usability – offering a better user experience with expanded documentation for the contents.

These enhancements, coupled with the Jet Propulsion Library release, enable users to realistically model the complex geometries and behaviors associated fuel systems and environmental control.

For more info, visit Modelon