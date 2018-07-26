ModuleWorks 4D Cutting Simulation

ModuleWorks, supplier of CAD/CAM software components for machining and simulation, has released its next-generation 4D Cutting Simulation software. ModuleWorks 4D simulation enables users to step forward and backward through the simulation to quickly identify, evaluate and resolve potential machining issues.

4D simulation is delivered as part of the ModuleWorks Cutting Simulation software. When integrated in a CAM system, the 4D simulation technology lets users step back through the simulation to inspect the material after each simulated cut. For optimal analysis and troubleshooting, users have full control over the amount of material that can be replaced at each playback step.

Material removal and replacement can be repeated as many times as needed and the simulation can be paused at any point to run analysis functions, such as deviation and section plane analyses, for faster and more accurate identification and resolution of issues. Once the cause of the problem has been found, the corresponding move can be located in the move list and corrected in the CAD/CAM system.

“4D simulation is the latest advance in our Cutting Simulation software and brings added-value to CAD/CAM systems by making it easier and faster to identify and resolve potential machining problems,” explains Marian Stefan, simulation product manager at ModuleWorks. “We are already working on the next developments that will further enhance the graphical analysis capabilities.”

ModuleWorks 4D simulation is available now as part of the ModuleWorks 2018.04 release.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.