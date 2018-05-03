ModuleWorks Release 2018.04 Has CAD/CAM Components

ModuleWorks, supplier of CAD/CAM components for toolpath generation and simulation, announces the latest release of its CAM components, ModuleWorks 2018.04, the first major update of 2018.

ModuleWorks features 5-Axis machining and simulation technology, providing toolpath and simulation technology that powers many CAM systems available.

This latest release includes new features for 5-Axis and 3-Axis machining, machine simulation and simulation of material removal and addition.

5-Axis Machining

To enhance machining safety and efficiency, the shape of the holder and arbor are taken into consideration during the toolpath calculation to avoid collisions between the entire tool and stock material.

Taper barrel tools are used in milling applications to create high quality surfaces. These tools have a convex conical part with a large radius to create only very small cusps when aligned on the surface.

3-Axis Machining

This new cutting method transforms standard offset roughing toolpaths into a spiral cut for more efficient processing of closed areas.

Machine Simulation

It is now possible to switch between multiple tool states in the same operation, like ON/OFF (wire/laser) or CW, CCW, OFF (for milling tools). Collision checking is performed based on the current tool state. This new functionality provides greater flexibility and enables the simulation of more complex machining scenarios, according to the company.

Simulation of material removal and addition

The new 4D simulation enables users to playback/rollback the removed material and go forward or backward to any instant in the simulation.

For more details, visit ModuleWorks.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.