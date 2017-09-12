Moldex3D Adds Constellium Aluminum Materials Alumold to Material Database

CoreTech System Co., Ltd. (Moldex3D), provider of plastic injection molding simulation solutions, has expanded its mold material database with Alumold from Constellium, a supplier of aluminum products and solutions to industries including aerospace, automotive and packaging. The new material additions will enable Moldex3D customers to explore and evaluate the potential use of aluminum in tooling and mold applications.

Moldex3D material database now offers Alumold 500 ROLLED; Alumold; 500 FORGED; Alumold 400; and Alumold 350.

For more info, visit Moldex3D.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.