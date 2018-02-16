Moldex3D Cloud Extension Helps Address Large-Scale Simulation Needs

Moldex3D Cloud Extension is designed to address problems related to budget constraints or shortages in IT capacity. Based on Amazon Web Services (AWS), which provides better scalability, stability and safety, Moldex3D Cloud Extension users can migrate heavy simulation workloads to the cloud and run multiple analyses simultaneously without purchasing additional licenses and hardware. In addition, the Cloud Extension provide support for more than 90% of special molding processes, including foam injection molding, viscoelasticity (VE), gas-assisted injection molding (GAIM) and water-assisted injection molding (WAIM), which enables businesses of all sizes to rapidly expand their simulation capabilities at a lower cost.

Between the third and fourth quarters of 2017, Moldex3D launched a free trial promotion for its Cloud Extension and has received positive feedback.

The calculation specifications on the Cloud Extension are continuously updated. Moldex3D Cloud Extension can help customers reduce product development time and effectively manage quality control and production scheduling with limited resources, time and budget.

For more info, visit Moldex3D.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.