Moldex3D Expands Simulation Capabilities in Upcoming Release

Moldex3D has added new simulation capabilities for polyurethane foaming in the upcoming release of its software. With the goal of providing a more comprehensive coverage of the foam molding analysis, Moldex3D not only has extended the microcellular injection molding (MCIM) analysis from thermoplastic to thermosetting materials, but also is able to simulate the foaming kinetics now, the company states.

The goal of adding this functionality is to let users understand all behaviors involved in the filling and foaming stage when manufacturing polyurethane foam products. The most common applications include automotive seats, interiors and the parts under the hood.

According to a company press release, with Moldex3D’s new simulation feature of polyurethane foaming, users can fully understand the dynamic behavior of the foamed thermoset material in both filling and foaming stage. More importantly, the in-depth analysis of polyurethane foaming enables users to avoid trial-and-error which subsequently leads to substantial time and production cost reductions.

For more information, visit Moldex3D.

